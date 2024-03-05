Helldivers 2 players find a major buff reserved for PS5

Helldivers 2 players have discovered a crucial difference on PS5 that offers significant buffs compared to PC users.

Since its launch, Helldivers 2 has been a runaway success, quickly climbing the Steam charts with the PlayStation’s first simultaneous launch on PC. The game became a hit, drawing millions of players into missions every day, sometimes to the point of overwhelming the developers.

As the servers sometimes struggled, the game revealed some of its imperfections. However, the biggest problem has surfaced just after a month of launch.

It turns out that PS5 players could benefit from a slightly more forgiving difficulty curve when facing Terminides. Quick tests revealed a major console-specific buff.

Twitch streamer ‘Maplewood’ was the first to notice a clear difference between Helldivers 2 on PS5 and PC. After spending more than 230 hours on the game, he began to notice that the Corrosive Titans were not the same threat to everyone.

By conducting some live tests, he demonstrated that the largest Terminid enemy ever encountered could be taken out with just three railgun shots. At least, that’s the case if the lobby is hosted by a PS5 player.

On the other hand, if the PC player is hosting the lobby, he can take as many as a dozen railgun shots. The streamer therefore concluded that “games hosted by PS5 players increase the damage done by special weapons to Corrosive Titans.”

Currently, it appears that this issue only affects squads fighting Corrosive Titans. It also seems that the host himself does not benefit from the damage increase, only his teammates.

In summary, if possible, you should have a PS5 player to host your games to face Terminides in the near future if you want to save yourself the trouble. So far, the developers have not yet publicly addressed this difference between the platforms.

But like all fringe issues, it’s probably only a matter of time before it gets on their radar.