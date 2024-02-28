Greetings, super-earth citizens. It has come to our attention that traitors are propagating inaccurate notions about the Great Crusade. In an effort to prevent any threats to democracy, we’ve written a complete history of Helldivers 2’s lore.

If you joined the battle against the hideous Terminids and Automatons in Helldivers 2, congratulations. So you are a permanent citizen of super-earth. Also a champion of democracy that should be broadcast throughout the galaxy.

It’s nice to see further footage of highly trained helldivers tackling corrosive titans in creative ways. So, this Helldivers 2 promises to make for some great recruiting footage for the next generation of soldiers.

However, for every display of bravery and heroism, there are protest speeches claiming that your glorious government is lying to you. We have started this initiative to improve the situation. The Youth of the Federation named it Helldivers 2 to please as many people as possible.

summary

Arrowhead Game Studio The following Helldivers 2 lore has been approved by the Super-Earth Federation.

Helldivers 2 Lore: The Glorious Rise of Led Democracy

Long before the events of Helldivers 2 and its predecessors, Super-Earth was an inconclusive place. The advent of managed democracy saved our ancestors from the political contradictions of choice that slowed down our master race.

The in-game encyclopedia of the original Helldivers states: “ Using computer-assisted voting software, citizens are asked to answer a series of questions, and the outcome of their vote is determined by a computer. This removes the uncertainty that existed in older systems where voters did not fully understand what they were voting for, giving rise to managed democracy. “

Some weak-willed individuals have compared this system to a personality test, but it is much more than that. Furthermore, the Flawless Federation can determine your inner thoughts and feelings and choose the right leadership for true citizens who have earned the right to vote.

Cynical opponents of our mighty federation have suggested that elections can be rigged by tampering with our sophisticated voting machines. This is a dangerous lie that assumes our technology is somehow wrong.

Even expressing oneself in this way is incredibly illegal and punishable by life imprisonment or death. Ignore and report anyone making such statements, as they may have gone mad or their brains have been hijacked by our enemies.

Arrowhead Game Studio Proud helldivers fighting for a super-earth

Helldivers 2 Lore: First Contact with the Terminid Plague

Thanks to the skillful implementation of managed democracy, the super-earth was able to prosper. Thus, its inhabitants discovered faster-than-light travel in the year 2084. After a while, we came into contact with terminids, insentient and murderous creatures.

The stupid inhabitants of Super-Earth who have forgotten their history claim that when we first encountered the Terminids they were open to conversation and not hostile. They accuse the peaceful Super-Earth Federation of being the aggressor in this tragic conflict.

Wild conspiracies have spread claiming that your leaders want to prolong the war with the Terminides. So called because they can be farmed for important fossil fuels. You may see communications during your mission that say: “This threat is about oil” or “Wake up!” The threat to living beings is the creation of a super-Earth.” Destroy them instantly for XP and Super Credits.

Our scientists have nothing to do with the recent terminid outbreak. Suggesting it makes you a hippie traitor. The sweet oil we collect from their dead bodies is just one positive aspect to the dark cloud hanging over Directed Democracy.

Arrowhead Game Studio A hostile terminid battled by brave helldivers.

The lore of Helldivers 2: From cyborgs to automatons

To understand automatons, you first need to remember cyborgs. Indeed, the latter troubled our Helldivers during the First Galactic War. Composed of traitors to managed democracy who advocated socialism – the weakest political ideology – these humans then multiplied. Their goal? Compete with the naturally strong and smart soldiers of a Federation-sanctioned democracy.

Looks like this hippie trash has gone even further. Indeed, they gave up what little humanity they had left to become automatons. His socialist leanings were apparently incorporated into his programming.

The more astute helldivers, who can approach them without seeing them, can hear them chanting things like “We’ve eliminated inequality” in their goofy robot voices. This is a blatant lie. Why can some kill you in one hit with a rocket launcher while others can’t? Equality, indeed.

Additionally, information has reached us that terrorist cells are spreading false information about the Federation’s desire to appropriate the AI ​​of the Automatons to integrate our election software. Every brave man and woman who has been on Malevelon Creek knows this is wrong.

Arrowhead Game Studio Automatons that must fight for democracy at any cost

So we hope this look at the Federation-sanctioned Helldivers 2 lore has enlightened you. You may be exposed to thoughts or ideas that undermine your resolve and commitment to Led Democracy. Also, we suggest that you salute the Super-Earth flag to reiterate your faith. (Breach of this obligation may result in punishment).

Finally, for those who are able to see through the lies of super-earth enemies and want to be the best Helldivers possible, check out our Helldivers 2 guides and news for approved combat tactics.