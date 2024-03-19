Heavy fines for French people who lend their cars, new for 2024

It’s a new rule that won’t make anyone happy. On January 1, 2024, the French state adopted a system benefiting 50,000 households: Electric Leasing! On this topic, the site service-public.fr explained: “ The leasing offer is intended for the most ordinary households and allows them to purchase an electric vehicle for €100 per month. After implementing this beneficial system for motorists, the state played the caution card. Indeed, conditions are set for smart people who will be tempted “borrow” Their cars to earn money. Thus, huge fines were recently set to cool the heat.

Can I rent a car for another person?

Thanks to electric leasing, many French people can benefit from an electric vehicle at low cost. A device that has given some unhealthy thoughts. Very quickly, Decree No. issued on February 12, 2024. 2024-102 clarified certain situations, which were not initially anticipated by the legislature. This text distributed in the newspaper makes it clear in fact that it ” Prohibits subletting of vehicles benefiting from leasing assistance during the validity period of the rental agreement” Enough to thwart the plans of people who plan to rent their cars on specialized sites.

What is the cost of the penalty?

Those who want to lend their car should expect a very large fine of 1,500 euros. The government is clear about this system. The initiative aims to help middle-income families to own pollution-free electric cars.. Trying to make ends meet by taking advantage of this system is reprehensible. Electric leasing costs the state no less than 13,000 euros per vehicle, he said. While the initial plan called for 20 to 25,000 cars in 2024, the quota has been doubled in response to its success. It is for this reason that the state has suspended the system from February 15 for a possible return in 2025.

Electric Leasing: Help for households with limited means

Electric leasing is conditioned according to resources. In addition, theAssistance was also granted to heavy rollersEspecially those who “Drive more than 8,000 kilometers per year as part of their professional activity with their personal car”. This device is also designed for that “Those who live more than 15 kilometers from their workplace and must use their personal car to get there.”