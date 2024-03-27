Heartburn: 4 “Firefighting” Grandma’s Remedies

Difficult, painful digestion, gastric reflux, cough after eating… Here are grandma’s remedies that are effective in soothing the symptoms of heartburn.

Simple actions can limit symptoms Stomach ache : Avoid large meals, fatty foods, sugar, soda, take time to chew food thoroughly to promote digestion, eat sitting down, eat dinner 3 to 4 hours before bed, avoid Exercise before eating, tobacco ban and alcohol ban. “Indeed, in this situation adaptation of your lifestyle, as well as some rules of health and diet are necessary: Stress at work and at home may be the source. And if in addition to bad food combinations, for example, Consuming protein with starchy foods or grain or that Raw vegetables and/or Too many tomatoes and emphasizes the situation out of season” cites naturopath Diane Briol. In case of heartburn the whole diet should be reviewed. Herbal solutions can then be very effective.

Ginger soothes the digestive system

It has very interesting properties for heartburn, contrary to the image of this spice.. “The nature of this plant as a remedy for heartburn can be surprising. We can actually imagine that through its heating action, it aggravates the burn but, on the contrary, ginger will calm the digestive system”, explains Diane Briol. Ginger can be consumed in the form of herbal tea or maceration. we will Add fresh organic ginger slices to boiling water for 15 minutes and we leave these pieces to macerate for the day, to get a well-concentrated drink. And we recommend drinking 3 to 4 cups of this drink daily (you can add a few slices of lemon). If the taste is not appreciated, ginger can also be taken in capsules at the rate of 2 capsules 3 times a day for 3 weeks.

Green clay soothes acidity

This is used in the form of “soil water”. There will be green soil Mixes in water And we will let this solution sit for 1 to 2 hours before drinking the floating water. Green clay better manages acidity and toxins in the stomach. In this regard it also has interesting anti-inflammatory properties.

“Fire Breaking” Aloe Vera

in Interest, the latter is a very good natural anti-inflammatory that helps fight the discomfort of heartburn. Aloe vera has a soothing action: “It is a real fire-break because of the aloin it contains. However, it should not be overused.”

Fig tree bud calms the nervous system

“It is very interesting because it will have a soothing effect on the entire nervous system and therefore on stomach ailments. Often stomach irritations and ulcers are linked to an overactive nervous system. StressFig bud therapy is 15 drops per day for adults, 1 drop per age for children for 3 weeks.

The goal of these various remedies is to treat the cause of heartburn and not its consequences. Thus naturopathy provides solutions in terms of nutrition and stress and emotion management.

Thanks to Diane Briol, naturopath in Lavaur (81).