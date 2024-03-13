Health: When should you eat apples to reap the benefits?

See my news

An apple before bed? Why not, but not too close to bedtime so as not to cause bowel problems that disrupt your night.

Apples, rich in fiber, are an excellent appetite suppressant, but can also cause bloating.

Eating apples does not make you sleepy, Its consumption has no effect on the sleep hormone. Because unlike bananas, apples are not rich in tryptophans, an amino acid involved in the production of melatonin. However, apples are rich in phosphorus. Like almonds or chocolate, it can bring you calm and peace.

For evening dessert, give preference to baked or stewed apples.

The queen of breakfast antioxidants

An apple a day keeps the doctor away… the saying makes no sense. Apples actually contain a lot of anti-oxidants that have a protective effect on our health.

Apples, regardless of variety, are very rich in vitamin C, but also in flavonoids and polyphenols. These compounds are interesting for boosting our immune system and protecting our cells.

American researchers at Cornell University have studied apples very closely. Eating two apples a week will reduce asthma attacks And will protect the respiratory tract. It is also believed to have anti-cholesterol properties.

It is the skin of the apple that contains the most active ingredients. Hence the interest in consuming apples from organic farming.

So eating an apple in the morning is a good idea to give yourself maximum vitamins and start the day.

Packish? Apple bite

Apple is a wonderful appetite suppressant, its fiber will fill your stomach and give you a pleasant feeling of satiety.

Fruit can help fill your stomach until lunch or dinner. Also, don’t hesitate to take it to the office. But beware of preconceived notions… apples don’t make you lose weight, so forget about the 100% apple “diet”.

APEI-News. DP

