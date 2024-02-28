Health: Is a weight loss center reimbursed by Social Security?

Many people who are overweight or suffering from obesity, use it Weight loss center It can be an effective remedy to lose weight and improve their overall health. however, The cost of the programs offered can be a significant barrier. Therefore, it is of interest to know about existing support systems, especially through social security. In this article, we will discuss various Refund Terms Which weight loss centers and the patients who benefit from it must respond.

Find mutuals that reward you!

Criteria for reimbursement of care related to weight loss

It is important to understand that Social Security does not systematically cover all care related to weight loss. indeed, Certain strict conditions must be followed To be eligible for patient reimbursement:

Medical prescription: The prescribed treatment (special diet, adapted physical activities, psychological supervision, etc.) must be prescribed by a doctor to be eligible for reimbursement. Weight loss centers prescribed by health professionals are therefore not covered by Social Security. Existence of pathology: Weight loss is necessary to prevent or treat diseases associated with excess weight (diabetes, high blood pressure, etc.).

Reimbursement of medical consultations related to weight loss

In France, medical consultations are mostly covered by health insurance. Thus, medical follow-up related to the need for weight loss may be covered under the following conditions:

General Practitioner: The basic price for a consultation is usually around 25 euros. Social security reimburses up to 70%, or approximately 17.50 euros. Then the rest of the cost to the patient depends on their mutual insurance. Special Consultation: Your doctor may refer you to a specialist such as a nutritionist, endocrinologist, or even a psychologist as part of a weight loss program. Prices for these consultations vary depending on the practitioner and discipline involved. However, they are also reimbursed up to 70% by Social Security.

Integrated care pathway

In order to benefit from the best possible reimbursement for your consultation, it is important to respect the integrated care pathway. This means that you should first consult your GP, who will refer you to appropriate specialists if necessary. This way, your care will be better covered by Social Security.

Reimbursement of medical procedures and treatments related to weight loss

It happens that certain medical procedures or drug treatments are prescribed to reduce weight and improve the patient’s health. In this case, their support depends on several criteria:

Medical Procedures: Blood tests to determine the level of blood sugar, cholesterol or other parameters, as well as any radiological examinations, may be covered by social security according to the General Conditions of Sale (CGV). Drug treatment: Some medications used for weight loss, such as meal replacement or appetite suppressants, may be prescribed to patients with a genuine medical need. However, these treatments are not systematically covered by social security. So it is important to ask your pharmacist or consult the list of reimbursable drugs on the health insurance website.

Find mutuals that reward you!

Other solutions to finance your weight loss journey

Not all interventions and treatments related to slimming are systematically covered by social security, so it is important to know the options for financing your project.

Mutual health insurance

One of the main solutions remains Subscribing for mutual health insurance. This can offer a specific formula with a guarantee to suit the needs of those who want to lose weight. However, you should compare the offers carefully and find out about the applicable coverage ceiling.

Financial assistance

On the other hand, some people may be eligible for financial assistance provided by public or private institutions. For example, there are allowances for families who need financial support to follow a weight loss programme, or even support for RSA beneficiaries. To know more, it is recommended to contact the relevant authorities (CAF, Divisional Council, etc.).

Find mutuals that reward you!

In conclusion, the Weight loss centers reimbursed by Social Security This depends on criteria related to the type of services requested, the existence of a medical prescription, as well as the medical relevance of this care. So it is important to get information from competent professionals and consider all possible solutions to finance your weight loss journey.

If you’re a citizen in Underpants, help us grow!>