Heading to the Mid-Season Invitational 2024 for FlyQuest

Cloud9 and FlyQuest faced off this weekend for the second round of the 2024 LCS Spring Split Playoffs, a face-off that ended with a 3-0 victory for Bwipo and his gang. With this new success, FLY has not only qualified for the finals of these qualifiers, but has also punched its ticket to the Mid-Season Invitational 2024.

FlyQuest flies to China

Since last week, the six best teams from the regular season have been competing for a spot in the finals of the 2024 LCS Spring Split Playoffs; This qualifier has their first two victims from last weekend, namely NRG, the winner of LCS Championship 2023, as well as Dignitas. The tournament resumed last night with a second-round winner’s bracket match and a Bo5 between FlyQuest and Cloud9, the teams finishing the regular season in first and third place respectively in the general classification, and as of last night, League North fans named the LCS league’s first representative for the Mid-Season Invitational 2024. Knowingly American.

With a 3-0 win against Cloud9, Bwipo, Inspired and the whole gang not only qualified for the grand finals of the Spring Segment Qualifiers, but also confirmed their qualification for MSI 2024, the first international tournament of the season. It will be held throughout the month of May in Chengdu, China. As the top seed of the regular season, FlyQuest entered these playoffs with the position of favorites, and after defeating Team Liquid in the first round of the bracket, FLY found its main rival for the title, namely Cloud9. The two teams faced off last night, and FLY had no trouble winning this Bo5, sweeping their opponents with the back of their hands.

After closing the regular season in the lead with a record of 10 wins from 14 matches, FlyQuest entered the playoffs as heavy favorites. Against Cloud9, his performance was impressive, winning the series in three straight rounds. In a match that seemed worthy of a grand final, FlyQuest massively outclassed Cloud9, displaying remarkable solidity and taking every opportunity to reinforce its superiority. Berserker and his team fell short throughout the series with errors in placement and decision-making. Special tribute must go to FlyQuest’s midlaner Jensen, who managed to not die once throughout the series, posting an impressive KDA of 13/0/27. In contrast, Cloud9 midlaner Jojopyun failed to record a single kill in three games, finishing with a disappointing KDA of 0/12/11.

As stated above, with this victory, FlyQuest qualified for the Grand Finals of the LCS Spring Split 2024 Playoffs, but the team also validated its invitation to MSI 2024; It thus joins the LEC League’s G2 Esports which qualified in late February after winning the LEC Winter Split 2024. As for the name of the second North American representative, we should know it overnight from March 31 to April 1. End of the 3rd round of the playoffs where FlyQuest patiently awaits their next opponent, a place that will be played this evening between Cloud9 and Team Liquid.

In relation to the 2024 MSI, the same format that was put in place during the 2023 season should be adopted; 12 teams will compete in two separate stages (play-in in GSL format in Bo3 and bracket in double elimination format in Bo5). The winning MSI team will be awarded an automatic spot in the League of Legends World Championship, a first in the tournament’s history. This slot will also count as an extra slot for its territory. In addition, the region with the best performance after the winning team at MSI will receive an additional spot for the World Championship. To ensure that a team qualifying early for the World Championship remains committed to success in their league, they must qualify for their region’s Summer Split playoffs to validate their eligibility, with the exception of the LEC, where the team must qualify. LEC Season Finals Regional Finals.