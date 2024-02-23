He wins more than €178,000 in the lottery and thanks tobacco bosses in a surprising way

Fortune smiled on him. On January 27, 2024, a resident of Vaujoucourt (dubs) won the sum of €178,367 in the lottery after validating the ticket the day before at a newsagent in the city of Bart. “I saw a big prize on the screen, but we didn’t imagine it was more than €30,000”In the column of says the owner of the establishment Republican East 22 February Thursday.

“It touched us”

According to the manager, the lucky winner is a regular at the establishment. “He comes to play the lottery three times a week”, he explains. After hearing the good news, the man was very generous as he decided to give a portion of his winnings to the manager of the tobacco press and his employees. “He gave us each an envelope with money inside. It touched us.”Boss takes our colleagues into confidence.

This is not the first time that the tobacco suppressor Bart’s Campenot is the scene of a beautiful story. According to a regional daily, it has registered significant gains in recent years. On its Facebook page, the establishment recalls, for example, the €250,000 won by a crossword player in November 2021.