He stole over $100 million from the US Army through a fictitious company

Janet Mello pleaded guilty in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas to five counts of mail fraud and five counts of filing false tax returns. (Federal Court)

a United States Army personnelPleaded guilty to defrauding the fund of more than $108 million Army. about it Janet Yamanaka MelloThe 57-year-old, who pleaded guilty to a total of ten charges including five Postal fraud and five others to present False tax returnsBefore last Wednesday, February 28 United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.

This admission of guilt came as a result of the investigation in which it was uncovered Melo According to the newspaper, the funds were diverted into extravagant personal purchases, including real estate, high-performance vehicles and luxury fashion items. San Antonio Express News.

According to the office Federal Prosecutor’s Office, Janet Yamanaka Mello Used the creation of a fictitious company called Child Health and Youth Lifelong Development (CHYLD) in 2016which supposedly offers services to families of military members 4-H programAccording to which New York Post, “Focuses on the positive development of youth by providing them with opportunities to participate in intentional learning experiences.”

However, this company never provided any real financial support programand the US It was used as a tool to divert government funds into his personal accounts.

Mello diverted army funds to extravagant personal purchases through the creation of a shell company. (freepik)

The fraud was exposed When the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) discovered suspicious activity on Mello’s personal tax returns in 2017In which it recorded minimal profits which did not match its level of expenditure and acquisitions. Melo And her husband used the ill-gotten funds to buy luxury properties and vehicles.

His assets include 31 real estate properties in various states, more than 80 high-end cars and motorcycles and numerous Luxury goods from brands like Coach, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, earning her the nickname “Gucci Devi”. His residence in Preston, MarylandThe cost of which is 3.1 million dollars Eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and space for 55 vehicles In a garage, spread across a 23-hectare plot of land, illuminated Fox News.

Federal authorities managed to recover more than $18 million from six bank accounts Melo either CHILD, is preparing to seize its various properties. However Melo Faces a maximum sentence of 125 years in prison, he is likely to receive A plea deal led to a reduced sentence.