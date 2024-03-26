He spends $17,000 a year to perform live in this old-school mode of transportation

Some people choose to live differently from most people. A 17-year-old German decided to eke out a surprising existence with no fixed address and chose an even more surprising means of transportation: the train! This is the story of Las Stoli.

An extraordinary life

The story is completely crazy, but worth exploring. At the age of 17, Les Stolley lives a completely different life compared to other young people his age. A professional developer and fan of live shows on YouTube and other networks, he… got on a train. So, every day, the boy travels more than 1,000 kilometers and likes to look out the window, admiring the magnificent landscapes of Germany, in a dream. His life, as amazing as it is original, requires constant resourcefulness as he pays for his seat every day (in first class for maximum comfort) and eats in stations and then showers in public swimming pools or health centers. As questioned by Le Figaro, he has traveled more than 500,000 kilometers.

Obviously, such a lifestyle comes at a price as he needs about $17,000 a year to ride this train every day. This story, as surprising as it is, apparently has its origin. Las Stoli had not lived this way before and he explained why. Stoli, as an independent developer, uses an unlimited rail pass. The turning point came in the summer of 2022 when he came across a documentary on YouTube. At that time, the teenager was only 15 years old and, tired of the daily routine, decided to travel unlimitedly using the Bahncard 100 card (roughly speaking, SNCF TGV Max). After persuading his parents and getting permission from his employer, he embarks on this great adventure. Needless to say, the start is rough due to sheer disorganization (not to mention missed connections). Finally, after thinking about getting an apartment, he managed to adapt and has lived this way ever since.

Life and life on the train

By choosing this unique way of life, Las Stoli understood that his story could become a well of discovery. In addition to his life, the young German likes to update his blog to inform people about his various travels. Another detail, and not the least, is that the boy met some wonderful people on the train, whether it was the conductors who enjoyed the journey or the simple people he often met. However, programmer Folkback does not forget to visit his parents (at least once a month) and it is also a wonderful way to see relatives scattered in different parts of the country. Lasse Stoli has such a unique story that a film adaptation would undoubtedly be possible. By choosing this lifestyle, he has all the freedom to choose where he wants to go and has not hesitated to explore different cities in Europe or even further afield. His YouTube life is obviously very successful, even if, once again, it all comes at a considerable cost. In euros, young Germans estimate this lifestyle (it’s fair to say) at around 10,000 euros per year. He hopes to continue as long as possible.