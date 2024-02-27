He risks 52 years in prison and millions of euros in fines: Jose Moreno, owner of Le Paradise brothel in La Jonquera, dies at 72

Jose Moreno is dead His name may mean nothing to you. And yet, on the other side of the Pyrenees, he is a celebrity. Even its establishments. Because the 72-year-old was none other than its owner heavenThe huge brothel of La Jonquera (Spain) and many other such establishments.

According to information from emporda.info, Jose Moreno Gomez died in Granada (where he is from) last weekend following a long illness.

Fraud

A man also known for his troubles with the law. He was soon put on trial for a scam created by several brothel owners in Spain, who joined forces. “a corporate structure designed to hide the enormous profits made in some clubs where prostitution took place”, relationship with our peers. Alleged facts: VAT fraud, corporate tax fraud, income tax fraud… for a total amount of 21 million euros!

Jose Moreno faced a huge risk: 52 years in prison and a fine of several million euros, the prosecution requested about 200 million euros in compensation. In the end, only his trusted man (Simon Moroney) will be judged in the case.