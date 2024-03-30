He dressed up as “Scream” and killed his neighbor with a chainsaw

Edward Whitehead Jr. was pronounced dead with defensive wounds and deep cuts. (Paramount)

in pennsylvania, Zach MoyerThe 30-year-old is accused of murdering his neighbor. Edward Whitehead JrThe 59-year-old wears a costume that recalls the character from the film scream, armed with a knife and chainsaw. After committing the crime, Moyer returned home to watch a movie before being arrested by officers. The incident took place in the town Lehighton Boroughwhere police were alerted to an active attack last Monday Fox News.

The victim was found with stab wounds to the head, as well as various cuts and marks indicating that he had tried to defend himself from his attacker. Despite efforts to save him Whitehead was declared dead in St. Luke’s Hospital No Carbon County. “This was not a random attack. “They knew each other,” the agent said. Anthony Petroski.

According to information given to police by the defendant’s sister, Moyer had expressed his intention to kill Whitehead a week before the murder. Surprisingly, while waiting for the police to arrive, the accused decided to watch a movie, the title of which has not been disclosed. This fact, along with the strange clothing used during the attack, added a gruesome element to the case.

The police were able to convince Moyer to leave his home after a negotiation process during which the suspect used handwritten notes to communicate. “Ed killed women and children,” read one of the notes sent by the attacker, who made baseless accusations against the victim, according to police records. These claims have been dismissed by authorities, as Whitehead was never charged with such crimes.

In his statement, Moyer He initially admitted to dressing like the character in the film scream and armed himself with the intention of “intimidating” Whitehead, but later confessed to going to the neighbor’s house with the intention of killing him. He hid the chainsaw and knife used in the crime, as well as the clothes inside his house, to be found by the police later.

This case has shocked not only the victim’s family but the entire community. “I don’t know what kind of people in this world can do this. It is a sad thing,” he expressed NBC News Jennifer Whitehead, niece of the deceased. Another family member Megan Bernowski, shared that they still haven’t fully absorbed what happened. “It’s been horrible,” he said.

Police arrested Moyer after an impressive police demonstration on Carbon Street. (Pennsylvania Police Department)

Judge Eric Schrantz Formal charges have been laid against Moyer For criminal homicide and was sent Carbon County Correctional Facility Without right of bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 3. Adding even more sadness to the case is that Moyer’s father, FrancisWhitehead’s family was arrested the next day for harassment.

The tragic incident has raised numerous questions about the motives behind such a heinous act, which is still under investigation. Pennsylvania State Police. Authorities have confirmed that the investigation remains active, ruling out any additional risk to the community.