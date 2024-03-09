“He didn’t force me”: ‘La Gringuita’ confirms why he wanted to give ‘El Chapo’ his first shot as a minor

‘La Gringuta’ Reveals ‘El Chapo’ Didn’t Force Her to Meet The First Time (Infobe)

VALERIA RUBY QUIROZbetter known asThe Gringuta‘, in an interview with the YouTuber Jonathan WestIt declared Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ GuzmanHe never forced her to give him her virginity, so he told her that she would wait for him until she was ready, as it is worth mentioning that she was a minor at the time.

In her story, the girl said that he never forced her to do anything, he always treated her well without shouting at her, that’s why she was in love with him and till date. looks like May still be, because when it is talked about, it brings it out feeling.

It is worth noting that she was a minor when she moved to Culiacan, between the ages of 15 and 17 from 2007 to 2009, which is likely why Guzmán decided to wait for her, in addition to the fact that he had always told her his significant other. Looked differently than women.

The reunion between ‘El Chapo’ and ‘La Gringuta’ (infobe).

“He waited for me to be ready, he never pushed me to do anything, ‘for Truku Truku?’ asked Gusgreen, “He’s such a gentleman, even more so, he never broached the subject until I was ‘ready,’ he’s with you, I’m really playing it, yeah,” Jonathan Jovan. ‘La Gringuta’ said in an interview with West Samaan.

Valeria Ruby affirmed that she never lived with the Sinaloa boss, as he took refuge in the mountains of Sinaloa, while she made sporadic visits to his hidden home, presumably the place where she would be for the first time.

This is how ‘El Chapo’ and ‘La Gringuta’ met (Infobay)

The girl stated that Guzmán Loera had always wanted to have twins with her, so he wanted to bring a doctor from Europe to work with artificial insemination, however, nothing could ever be decided.

Likewise, he also planned to marry her, as he wanted to bring the father from Spain to give his blessing, as he was still married to his first wife, but he always planned the ceremonies for the union.

“He wanted me to get pregnant, he wanted to get married, he wanted to marry everyone, he wanted us to have twins, he tells me, ‘I know a doctor, I think he It is also from Spain, from Europe, that does the impregnation for us.’ Now I understand that thank God, God’s timing is perfect, things don’t happen for a reason, that everything was meant to be, so bless my God, I didn’t get pregnant with ‘my king.’ And now that’s a great story to tell. , but he was a charming king,” said Valeria Ruby.