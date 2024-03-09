He consults for a migraine, they discover worms in his brain caused by poorly cooked pork.

essential

In the United States, a man suffered from chronic migraines. After an X-ray, doctors discovered the presence of larvae in his brain. This man ate undercooked pork.

An American scientific journal, The American Journal of Case Reports, presented a special case on Thursday, March 7. An American went to doctors in Florida last November. He was suffering from frequent migraine for 4 months. The nursing staff decided to conduct tests to find the source of these severe headaches.

Medical imaging revealed the presence of two white spots on his brain. These masses were cysts caused by tapeworm larvae. The presence of these parasites in the brain causes an infection of the central nervous system, called neurocysticercosis.

How these larvae were able to infect the patient remains to be understood. The man insists he has never been to “high-risk areas” except for a cruise in the Bahamas two years ago.

He liked the undercooked bacon

The reason is quite different. “When questioned, the patient denied eating raw food, but admitted that he had been in the habit of eating undercooked bacon for most of his life,” the doctors note in the journal.

According to the WHO website, infection can occur through “consumption of raw, undercooked or contaminated meat” and especially pork, but also through “ingestion of water contaminated by tapeworm eggs” or very poor hygiene.

If the scientists of the American Journal of Case Reports decided to publish this case today, it shows an important aspect: “This case illustrates the fact that neurocysticercosis should be considered (…) “even in the absence of clear risk factors. “