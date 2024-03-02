“He can rob him”, Rothen criticizes Luis Enrique’s “unfair” management with Mbappé

After Kylian Mbappe was sent off during Sunday’s match against Rennes, Luis Enrique announced on Wednesday that the PSG team will be better off without its star scorer in the proposed next season. Very risky management for Jerome Rothen.

“I don’t understand.” Jerome Rothen is having a hard time following Luis Enrique’s management of his star, Kylian Mbappe. While the PSG striker announced to his management that he would leave Paris this summer, the Spanish coach released his scorer against Rennes (1-1) on Sunday. First this season. Just a coincidence? On Wednesday, the Parisian coach also reacted strongly by assuring that his team will be better next season. So without the French world champion.

“I find it unfair on his part,” laments Jerome Rothen in Rothen, fuming after recalling that he has always “defended” La Roja’s former coach “up until now.”

“I have the impression that Luis Enrique made it personal”

And the left-hander argues: “The relationship between them was very good, there were many daily exchanges, at his position, he was relieved of many tasks… If Kylian Mbappé leaves PSG, it will not be because of Louis. Enrique. He’s been here for seven years. But he (Luis Enrique), I think he’s made it a personal matter.”

If Jerome Rothen puts forward the hypothesis that the PSG coach may have been surprised that his player warned Nasser El-Khelafi before him, he believes that this management is too dangerous: “All the little sentences can take him away. The danger is That you lose some of Kylian’s performance. There are still three months to go. And three of the most important months of the year. It’s better to have him with you than against you, Kylian. I look forward to seeing his reaction.” We’ll find out more this Friday evening with PSG’s trip to Monaco to open matchday 24 of Ligue 1.

