He announced heavy things for the new OM coach

A month after leaving his post as Cote d’Ivoire coach, Jean-Louis Gasset returned to OM, where he took over from Gennaro Gattuso. A choice endorsed by Bernard Cassoni, who believes the change was necessary and that the 70-year-old French technician is the man for the job.

A choice that has caused much debate, but one that is paying off. On 20 February, TheOm Announced the appointment of Jean-Louis Gasset as coach. took the place of the latter Gennaro Gattuso And with five wins in as many matches his arrival was felt immediately.

“He is above all true man”

What we remember first and foremost is the management of the team by Jean-Louis Gasset. I think he calmed the group, he had a good conversation and above all he is a genuine man “, said Bernard CassoniIn an interview given to Daily Mercato. ” He is someone who has experience as well. I knew him a bit at Marseille when he came with Gerard Gilly, he is a very capable guy. I think it was time to intervene. And then everyone agreed with his speech. Me, I’m not surprised by what happens. I know the character, I know a man of very high quality. »

“We’ve got to let him keep doing what he’s doing.”

From there imagineOm Experience areas with Jean-Louis Gasset ? Bernard Cassoni Believes it is still too early to think about it: ” First, let’s let him finish his season (laughs). We have to let him continue what he is doing. Eventually, everything will flow smoothly, things will happen naturally. We should neither rush to one side nor rush to the other. »

