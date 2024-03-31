Haute-Savoie: A 15-year-old teenager stopped a Porsche driving the wrong way

He skipped several steps, especially studying the highway code. The tribesmen of the motorized platoon of Saint-Julien-en-Genevoise (Haute-Savoie) encountered a surprised pilot on the Saleve plateau. They spotted a Porsche 991 Carrera S going the wrong way, France Bleu Pays de Savoie reports.

Worst of all, at the wheel of this powerful engine, a driver with a youthful appearance. The soldiers then decided to stop the car.

When the road user is forced to roll down the window, their suspicions are confirmed: the driver and passenger have changed places. Logical choice: The one who previously held the wheel is only 15 years old.

1,500 euros to recover the vehicle

However according to France Blue, his accomplice was a friend of the minor’s father, who also owned the car. Swiss resident. The father was immediately called. He paid a deposit of 1,500 euros to recover the Porsche, which was initially impounded. The teenager, for his part, must face a court hearing in the coming days regarding his driving without a license.