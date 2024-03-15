Harry Styles: 8 Fans Tell Us Their Appreciation For The Artist

Following the release of his third album “Harry House” (2022), mixing hits and ballads, Harry Styles has performed in concerts around the world – including two dates at the Stade de France in June 2023. Omnipresent on the music scene, but not only that… the former member of One Direction also confirmed his acting talent. After his first attempt at the cinema in “Dunkirk” (2007) by Christopher Nolan, the Englishman appeared in “Don’t Worry Darling” opposite Florence Pugh, then appeared with Emma Corinne in “My Policeman” (on Prime Video).

On this occasion, we asked fans of the artist from France and England to tell us what they like about him.

Camille, 21, student: “When he released his first single, I skipped my morning class to listen to it on the radio”

“I became a huge fan when he performed with One Direction at the London Olympics in 2012. I immediately liked Harry’s kindness and his goodwill towards the other members of the group. He stood out for his charisma. I grew up with him and I never stopped following what he does. I was at the premiere when he released his first solo single. I skipped my morning class to listen to the first broadcast on BBC One. The song turned me on.

I was very lucky, I saw him four times in concert. In 2017, in Olympia, my first concert: a whole organization like I didn’t live in Paris. Then in 2018, in Bercy, at 6am it’s a very important concert for me because Harry saw me during “Sign of the Times”. I had a sign, I held it, he saw it and he kissed me with his hand. When you’ve admired an artist for so many years, it’s incredible to see that you’re not just a subscriber to their followers. And at the beginning of the summer, I went to Glasgow. I’m no longer as happy as I was as a teenager, but I’m definitely proud. »

His favorite song? “Sign of the times”.

At Bercy in 2018.

Dan, 31, marketing manager and owner of TikTok account @dancashio: “I’ve always considered my love for One Direction a guilty pleasure”

“I fell in love with Harry’s solo album. From the single “Sign of the Times”, I knew his career was going to be huge. He is one of my favorite contemporary male voices. His song and writing is catchy. I’ve always considered my love of One Direction a guilty pleasure, and I’ve been made fun of a lot for it, but I think Harry Styles is a really positive role model. He has created a community of fans who find great strength and comfort in the way he presents himself to the world. »

His favorite song? “Sweet Creature” and “Satellite”.

Constance, 23, student: “Being a Harry fan has had a butterfly effect on my life”

“I’ve been a Harry fan since I was 11, almost half my life. I discovered One Direction in middle school – when I saw the music video for “What Makes You Beautiful”, and I was instantly hooked. It has become a favorite topic of conversation with my friends. Everyone loved them. For me, it was Harry immediately. I really like his music and his values.

Being her fan has had a butterfly effect on my life. As a teenager, I wrote fanfiction and discovered a real passion for writing. And it is also thanks to one direction that I learned English. I became interested in British culture, I studied the language and now I am doing a master’s degree in international communication. »

His favorite song? “Sign of the times”.

Sarah, 26, journalist: “I also have a Harry Styles tattoo”

“I’ve always had a fangirl personality, I’m the type that really admires celebrities. But since the first lockdown in March 2020, I have only been a fan of Harry Styles. I didn’t know a direction at all and on TikTok, my algorithm showed me just that.

Thanks to Harry, I met an incredible community of fans. I saw him in concert three times in recent months during the “Love on Tour”: in London, Stockholm and Paris. In fact, I even have a tattoo related to Harry. On my ankle I have a sunflower with “TPWK” written on it (“Treat People Kindly”) which is similar to his motto. »

His favorite song? “The Fine Line.”

June 2022 at Wembley, London.

Jeanie, 24, student: “As a teenager, I kissed my One Direction poster”

“I’ve been a fan of The X Factor since 2010. That was the trigger. I was in college at the time and some friends who watched the show showed it to me. I became a big fan: I had their posters in my room, and I kissed them. After One Direction, I followed everyone’s career. That’s a little more work! But I love Harry’s career. When I saw him in Basel for his first solo tour in 2018, I cried like a baby as soon as he came on stage…”

His favorite song? “To fall.”

in Basel, in 2018.

Victoire, 20 years old, student: “Thanks to her, I got closer to my sister”

“I discovered Harry Styles in 2010 thanks to my older sister listening to One Direction on repeat. It clicked four years ago when he started cracking the code of masculinity. A few months ago I got another click when I saw him in concert at Wembley in London. It was an incredible community. Everyone was delightful. We hugged each other during the concert. On stage, Harry knows the audience is in for a crazy experience. When I saw all the love in this stadium, I understood that he is not an artist like others.

I’m going to see him in Paris in June 2023, with my sister and my parents, who think he’s the new Freddie Mercury. Also, I am four years younger than my sister and we drifted apart a bit during adolescence. Thanks to Harry Styles, we now have something in common that brings us together. »

His favorite song? “Boyfriends” and “Satellite”.

Emmanuel, 42 years old, teaching assistant: “I see him growing, developing artistically and it fills me with pride”

“I’ve been a fan of Harry since 2015, though I discovered him through One Direction. I love her freedom, her way of shaking the norms, of degrading clothes, of makeup, of being viral. I see him grow, develop artistically and it fills me with pride. I wouldn’t go camping all night in front of his concert hall. I support him by buying his merchandise, his records. I finally saw him in July at the Accor Arena, the first time, with VIP seats. I was at the front and it was amazing. I am going back to see him in June 2023 for two of his concerts at the Stade de France. »

His favorite song? “Two ghosts.”

Camille, 26, is in charge of public relations at the theatre: “Even my 50-year-old uncle likes Harry Styles”

“During incarceration, something clicked and I became a fan. I spent a lot of time on TikTok. I had One Direction and Harry Styles on my homepage even though I had never heard of it, although I well remember the release of his first single in 2017 and the music video directed by Woodkid. I like his music the most, pop, but also rock and TikTok showed me a side to his personality. It was there that I found some unlikely anecdotes about him.

After imprisonment, along with an uncle of mine who I am close to, we realized that we both rediscovered the same direction at the same time. He is over 50 and loves Harry Styles. I was with him and some friends at his concert in July. I have done many concerts in my life but this one shows kindness. It is a really safe place. »

His favorite song? “Meet Me in the Hallway”, “Golden” and “Love of My Life”.