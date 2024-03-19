Hardcore mode revolutionizes the game and it’s free!

Well, Red Dead Redemption 2 is celebrating its sixth anniversary this October, but that’s not stopping fans from finding new and ingenious ways to take control of this award-winning action-adventure game.

Released by Rockstar Games in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 has become one of the best games of all time. Telling the story of gunslinger Arthur Morgan, we play a gruff but lovable cowboy as he explores the American Southwest in the late 1800s. Featuring characters like John Marston from Red Dead Redemption and others, the game is as beloved today as it was in 2018.

But with such a vast open world, some players have turned to new and inventive ways to enjoy it. This is the case of Reddit user javc13, who found a way to play Red Dead Redemption 2 in “hardcore mode”. »

Although the game itself doesn’t feature this hardcore mode, javc13 has put together a list of ways to make it harder. These include things like hiding mini-maps, not using Dead-Eye or other aiming aids, no weapon upgrades, no elite horses, donating more than 50% of one’s earnings to the camp, no fast travel, and more.

If you’ve played RDR2 before, you’ll already have some idea of ​​how much extra difficulty this will bring to the game. Additionally, javc13 also recommends not using online guides when trying to complete the game 100%. Good chance to find all those pesky dinosaur bones yourself!

As you’d expect with any challenge, many comments suggest more difficult ways to make Red Dead Redemption 2 nearly impossible to complete. Are you ready for the challenge? You are better than me!