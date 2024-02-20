Hard blow for employees using CPF

With growth slowing, the government aims to save 10 billion euros before the end of the year. Among the many measures announced by the government, much ink has been spilled over the Personal Training Account (CPF).

Indeed, Bursi announced on Monday, February 19, the establishment of out-of-pocket payments for all employees using CPF. During his speech, Thomas Cazenave, Ministerial Representative in charge of Public Accounts, announced that this system of “flat rate participation” for employees on their personal training accounts “must come. implemented From this year “one measure” That will allow us to save 200 million euros out of a total of two billion », explains Thomas Cazeneuve.

For this mandatory rest level, it is “ Aim to be at least 10% of training costs », Bersi suggested. For its part, the Ministry of Labor explained that “Methods (to implement compulsory participation, editor’s note) must still be discussed with the social partners” And they “So not completely arbitrated yet “For now.

“Finance Minister wants to strangle original promise of CPF”

Immediately announced, immediately contested the election. Indeed, unions have expressed their disagreement with the establishment of mandatory flat-rate contributions for employees using their CPF. ” For now, no decision has been made on the remaining charges. There is an intention from the Ministry of Economy, this is not the first time », Yvan Ricorde, responsible for vocational training at CFDT, explained to Agence France-Presse.

For the latter, ” The legislator ensured that employees are free to use their CPF as they see fit “, and” There, the Economy Minister wants to strangle the original promise of CPF “, he judged.

Skills Artists, the first federation of training companies, states for its part, “ The brutality of the calendar, the verticality of the system and the inconsistency of the government », reports BFM. For its part, the CGT believes that “ Making employees contribute to their training and paying them for training is scandalous », Sandrin Mauri, one of the leaders of the CGT, rebelled and was reported by the BFM.

” What is likely to happen is an incredible injustice, that the most vulnerable, those who have difficulties, will not be able to go to training. “, she added.