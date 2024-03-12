Hamas’ health ministry says at least 27 people in Gaza have died of malnutrition and dehydration

“Time is Running Out. The Hungry People of Gaza Can’t Wait Any Longer”assured Director of the World Food Program, Cindy McCain, as a humanitarian ship heads to the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, March 12, with food on board. At least 27 people, including children, died of malnutrition and dehydration, according to Hamas’ health ministry. Given the improbable penetration of the besieged Gaza Strip by the Israeli military, this assessment cannot be verified from an independent source. Follow our live stream.

A first aid boat leaves for Gaza. The first ship using the maritime corridor between Cyprus and the Gaza Strip to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory on the brink of famine left the Cypriot port of Larnaca on Tuesday morning, one of two NGOs responsible for the operation said. l’Open Arms Transporting 200 tons of food for distribution in Gaza.

Ramadan begins under the sign of war. The people of Gaza gathered “Without Joy” Monday evening for the first daily fast at the start of Ramadan, which this year has been marked by drought and the threat of airstrikes. UN chief Antonio Guterres said “Disappointed As Conflict Continues In Gaza During Holy Month” of Ramadan.

New warning from the UN on the threat of drought. “Jaldikar” To avoid famine in the northern Gaza Strip “In the Grip of a Humanitarian Disaster” Lack of adequate food aid, the head of the United Nations World Food Program warned on Monday. “The Hungry People of Gaza Can’t Wait Any Longer”Cindy McCain said.