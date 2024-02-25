Half of promised Western weapons delivered, Ukrainian Defense Minister regrets

“Right now, commitment doesn’t equal delivery.” Half of the Western weapons promised to Ukraine are delivered late, the Ukrainian Defense Minister lamented on Sunday 25 February. Due to this delay, “We are losing people, we will lose territories”, Added Rustem Omerov, during a forum dedicated to the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army is facing a very difficult situation at the front. Therefore, the Ukrainian president requested military assistance from his allies and demanded delivery “on time”. Follow our live stream.

• keep going “To raise the cost of the Russian war”. The leaders of the G7 countries made the pledge on Saturday “Increasing the Cost of War” For Russia, following a virtual summit where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged his allies to extend their military aid “Time” In his weakened country at the beginning of the third year of the war.

• Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech is expected. Ukraine’s president is scheduled to hold a press conference on Sunday to mark two years since the Russian invasion. “we will win”Volodymyr Zelensky made the announcement in a speech at the Gostomel military airport near Kiev on Saturday.

• Thousands demonstrate in France. In Paris and ten other French cities, thousands of people, Ukrainian and French, often draped in Ukraine’s yellow and blue flags, gathered Saturday to express their solidarity but also their concern at a time when Kiev forces lacked weapons. Ammunition, the Russian troops are in a very difficult position to face.

• A new round of Western sanctions. The President of the United States on Friday announced the largest round of American sanctions since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. These measures are supposed to remedy this but have been brushed aside by Russian officials. Russian Security Council number two, Dmitry Medvedev, has promised “Take revenge” and do “endure” Westerners.