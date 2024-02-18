Haley called Trump’s NATO comments ‘chilling’

(CNN) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley called former President Donald Trump’s comments about NATO “chilling.” and strengthen the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“When you heard Donald Trump say a week ago in South Carolina that he would encourage Putin to invade our allies if they didn’t play their part, it’s hilarious because what he did at that moment was empowering Putin,” he said. said ABC program this week.

The comments came after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in prison on Friday.

“What he did at that moment was with a guy who was killing his political opponents. He sided with a thug who was detaining American journalists and holding them hostage, and he sided with a guy who wanted to explain to the Russian people. Is: Don’t do it. Challenge me in the next elections or the same will happen to you,” he added.

Haley also addressed news that the former president is endorsing his daughter-in-law Lara Trump to lead the Republican National Committee. He said Trump was going to use the committee as another way to pay his legal expenses.

“The part that worries me is that the Republican National Committee is now going to be a piggy bank for Trump’s legal expenses. The committee is almost bankrupt. Now it’s looking for other ways to pay its legal fees,” Haley said.

He also noted that this withdrawal of funding would limit the committee’s ability to channel resources to retool the Senate. and expand its extremely slim majority in the House.

“The Republican National Committee may fail to win the House of Representatives and the Senate or have the resources to win other elections if all they’re doing is thinking about how they’re going to pay their court fees,” he added.

Save America PAC and Make America Great Again PAC spent more than $50 million in taxpayer money last year, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Haley dodged the question of whether she would ultimately support Trump in the general election, despite the former president’s harsh criticism.

“I’m speaking against him because I don’t think he should be the right person, I don’t think he should be the right person at the right time. I don’t think he should be president. The last thing on my mind is who I support. Give in. The only thing on my mind is how we’re going to win this,” he said.

When asked if she believed Trump would endorse her as a candidate, Haley laughed and said, “Do you think he will? I highly doubt it.”