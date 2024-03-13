Haitian immigrants were relieved by Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s resignation

“The Cabinet has agreed to establish a Presidential Transitional Council. The government I lead will step down immediately after the Council is established.” In a video address broadcast on Monday March 11, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced that he would step down after three years as head of government. The departure came under pressure from several armed gangs, who threatened to burn the country if he remained in power.

“He has done nothing for us. People are dying and he has not listened to anyone, A Haitian businessman found in the Dominican Republic condemns Yanika. No roads, no water, no lights, nothing to eat. Ariel Henry is a thief, the United States must take him home.” At the suggestion of the United States, the resigned prime minister has been in Puerto Rico since Monday, where he claims to continue to manage current affairs.

“People are suffering a lot”

“I’m very, very, very happy, In turn greets Jean, who has arrived from the city of Gonaives and is leaving for the United States. With that, there was no hope that France, Canada, the United States would really be aware of the situation that Haitians were now experiencing. People are suffering a lot. It’s a new beginning.” A new beginning that must go through a transition council. The announcement was made during an emergency meeting of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) in Jamaica on Monday, notably with representatives of the UN, the United States and France.

The council will be made up of representatives from the country’s various political forces, according to Guyana’s president. Its goal is to organize general elections in a country that has not known one since 2016. The country no longer has a president or parliament since the assassination of Jovenel Moise in July 2021. Reestablishment of political order will require recovery. Control of the country, often held by several gangs, particularly holds the international airport and the port of Port-au-Prince.

The principle of sending a Kenyan-led multinational police force was approved by the UN in October 2023.Given the current state of the country, the Un A little reinforcement can be something positive, Samuel is approx., originally from the Haitian Cape. Recently, more than 3,000 prisoners have escaped. I think the Haitian National Police does not have enough manpower to fight these people.” However, Kenya decided to suspend the deployment of police officers following the announcement of the Prime Minister’s resignation. America responded “Confidence” On continuation of the mission, once the transitional government is formed.