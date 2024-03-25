Hailey Bieber shows off the manicure we all want this spring

Already two years ago, Hailey Bieber made the donut one of the biggest beauty trends of the season. With shiny faces and pearly nails, the goal was to reproduce the famous cake’s famous icing by superimposing layers of treatments and varnishes. Today, if this trend continues to attract many Beautistas, it is slightly more minimalist. On March 14, Zola Ganzorigte, Hailey Bieber’s regular nail artist, shared one of her latest creations on her Instagram account. We see the model’s nails covered in chrome and slightly pink varnish, similar to 2022’s “glittery donut nails.”

How to get your hands on “glittery donut nails” in 2024?

As usual, Hailey Bieber chose to keep her nails long and opted for a very desirable almond shape. The good news? The nail artist detailed the names of the products that matched Justin Bieber’s wife’s chrome manicure. To begin, the professional applied a base coat “Gelcolor Stay Strong Base Coat” to create a barrier between the nail and the varnish. She then applied a coat of “Gelcolor Bare My Soul” varnish and then sealed it with “Gelcolor Stay Shiny” top coat using “Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can” pearl powder, all from OPI. The result? A trendy and versatile manicure that we can’t wait to show off in early spring.