Hailey Bieber poses in a tiny bikini on a heavenly beach

Although her stay in the sun was due to promoting a new road product, Hailey Bieber took the opportunity to relax and unwind on the beach in a microbikini.

Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber).

So much for the model, who decided to stay away from the media spotlight and take a few promotional shots for her new blush stick, which is still very much a mystery.

For the occasion, the model and entrepreneur wore a fire engine red micro bikini that created a gorgeous contrast with her tanned skin.

Red color complements it perfectly, well protected under a cowboy-style straw hat, this trend can be seen on beaches and festivals this summer.

Also works in terms of sand and heat for beautiful brunettes!

