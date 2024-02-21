Entertainment

Hailey Bieber goes brunette and succumbs to the sexiest hair color of the moment

Hailey Bieber

During the Super Bowl finale, the girl was spotted with a new hair color that her colorist detailed on Instagram a few days later.

Hailey Bieber loves to play with her hair. Brunette, blonde, redhead and even pink, the girl does not hesitate to regularly change her look and choose the most popular hair color of the moment. If she’s been sporting a dark brown bob for a while now, Justin Bieber’s wife was spotted in the stands at the Super Bowl with a new hair color. A few days later, her colorist Matt Reese revealed a close-up of Tara’s hair transformation, and we have to admit, it’s more than successful. To highlight the face of the business woman, the professional chose a chocolate color and extended her hair for several centimeters, because it is as real as nature.

Hailey Bieber falls victim to the “mob wife” trend

An ambassador of excellence synonymous with the “clean look”, Hailey Bieber has made fresh and bright makeup her beauty signature. However, in recent weeks, businesswomen seem to be changing styles and adopting the dress and beauty code of one of the biggest trends of the moment: the “mob wife”. Theory? Copy the look of mafia women and their fierce sexiness by displaying a huge mane, a hypnotic gaze and flawless complexion. And as Hailey Bieber showed up at the Super Bowl with a leopard print jacket and red pumps, her new chocolate mane completed this new femme fatale look perfectly.

