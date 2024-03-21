GTA 6: You shouldn’t rely too much on quality mode at 60FPS, even on PS5 Pro

Expected for the year 2025 (without further details), GTA 6 is still being talked about on the PS5 Pro’s technical specifications. Will Rockstar’s next game run at 60 FPS (frames per second)? According to experts, no.

It’s been almost four months Rockstar Games The curtain lifted on the much anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI. It was through an impressive trailer that the star-studded firm dazzled us, giving us another appointment on PS5 and Xbox Series X with the hope of playing in better conditions and why not, in 4K and 60 FPS. Something that is almost not possible on current consoles, offering two game modes with Fidelity Mode, often sold in 4K but at 30 FPS, or Performance Mode, offering 60 FPS, but limited to Full HD in 1080p.

PS5 Pro on the way

A few days ago, famous insider Tom Henderson revealed the specifications of the PS5 Pro. It is to the latter that we owe preview information on several Sony projects such as PlayStation Portal, PS5 Slim with removable drive or Sony’s Inzone series. According to insiders, the PS5 Pro will be nearly twice as powerful as the current PS5, 45% faster, offering better ray-tracing management and up to 33.5 teraflops (compared to 10.8 Tflops for the current PS5). The PS5 Pro should offer an upscaling/antialiasing system called PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) for more impressive rendering in games. However according to Tom Henderson, the PS5 Pro will be powered by AI to optimize its performance to provide the best possible gaming experience.

But will all this allow the PS5 Pro to run games in 4K and 60 FPS? Will GTA 6 on PS5 Pro be able to allow us to play in optimal conditions in these conditions? According to the experts at Digital Foundry, the no.

GTA 6 in 60 FPS?

According to experts from Digital Foundry, who analyzed the characteristics of PS5 Pro in detail, shared by Tom Henderson, Sony’s next console will not allow playing in 4K and 60 FPS and many players risk being disappointed with the real performance of the machine.

Indeed, according to Digital Foundry, not all PS5 features will be improved on the PS5 Pro. Although the console is faster and more efficient in many aspects, up to 33.5 Tflops, Digital Foundry emphasizes that the processor will remain the same with the 3rd generation AMD Ryzen Zen 2. The processor speed should thus be limited to 3.85 GHz, compared to 3.5 for the PS5. So, this isn’t enough to offer games in 4K and 60 FPS on Sony’s next console, much less for games as big as GTA 6.

As reported by Digital Foundry and Eurogamer, the PS5 Pro, like the PS4 Pro of its time, will mainly be aimed at demanding players who want to play in the best conditions with improved ray tracing, a faster console that will surely improve certain points. . But we’ll still be stuck with an intermediate console that offers flattering, but misleading, characteristics.

GTA 6 in early 2025?

In recent days, many rumors suggest the release of GTA 6 in early 2025 and even for February 18, 2025. Unfortunately, these rumors are completely unfounded. As of today, the release of GTA 6 is scheduled for 2025 without further details. A few weeks ago, Rockstar Games Vice President Jennifer Kolbe confirmed that the final phase of GTA 6 development was set to begin in April. So it’s too early to be able to officially set an exact release date for Rockstar.

It is certain that internally, teams have a release period, or even a release date. However, this only concerns the development teams and not the players. Internal dates evolve and go a long way. The best thing to do is wait a little longer while waiting for an official communication from Rockstar.

(source | source)

