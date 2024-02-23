GTA 6 “Woke up wide”, an actor faces haters and gets hurt

GTA 6 has been at the center of a controversy recently, as it was considered “too woke” by some. For this actor of the fifth opus, it is unbearable.

For a long time, GTA 6 was the subject of every possible rumor. It all ended last December (well, almost), when the first trailer was revealed. This way we were able to find one of the playable characters in the person of Lucia, but obviously not everyone liked it. In fact, generally speaking, many elements of the trailer were problematic for the few who wanted to brew their venom. And for a certain actor from Grand Theft Auto 5, it didn’t work.

Michael the actor defends GTA 6

The criticisms heard were varied and varied, but one of them came up more often than the others. This game will be “very awake”. In the GTA 6 trailer, there will be a lot of diversity, a lot of black or Hispanic men and women, a lot of curvy or obese people, in short, you get the idea. At the same time, the CEO of parent company Take-Two made it clear that Rockstar is looking for realism and perfection. Considering the first images, we can say that it is a success. But apparently, for a handful of “players”, this was not the right direction.

As a result, Ned Luke, who plays Michael in GTA 5, spoke to IGN about the situation. He apparently noted the absurdity of these famous complaints. ” There are many of these clowns who say: “Rockstar is waking up, they’re drowning in the waking side of the world”. ». Our man continues to return to the character of Lucia, who is directly targeted by all of this. “ There have been other female protagonists in the past, but obviously not on a scale like this ” Luke ends the exchange by praising what he has seen so far and his own experience in the firm.

A problem that affects the entire web

If we welcome his comments on the controversy surrounding GTA 6, unfortunately the problem does not disappear. The wave of hatred has subsided, but from time to time, social networks continue to be stormed by racist, fatophobic or homophobic comments. We go so far as to talk about “woke” propaganda, which tells you how ridiculous it is. We hope things don’t pick up again when the second trailer comes out. can continue.

That said, that doesn’t stop GTA 6 from breaking all the records. The trailer currently has 164,219,889 views on YouTube, which is simply insane. The outrage that was heard didn’t stop Rockstar in his tracks, and the new opus has already started making history. Well, on the other hand, you have to be patient. We won’t be able to get our hands on it before… 2025. So the wait will be long, but it will be worth it.