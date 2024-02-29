GTA 6 will finally begin its final phase of development

Rockstar Games is taking drastic measures to ensure that there are no more leaks about GTA 6 as the game enters its final stages of development.

GTA 6 is finally coming in 2025 and Rockstar Games wants to make sure everything runs smoothly, but that won’t go over well with all the employees.

There have been GTA 6 leaks over the years, but they are massive. In 2022, multiple videos of early development footage appeared online showing a return to Vice City, a female protagonist, gameplay features, and more. The hacker who published the images, a British teenager, was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

Then, last year, before Rockstar was able to reveal the game’s first trailer, the son of an employee’s friend shared new footage of the map on TikTok. As of now, Rockstar Games is barricading itself to prevent any further incidents.

Rockstar Games orders GTA 6 developers back to office

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Rockstar is asking employees to return to the office five days a week in early April.

Jane Kolbe, Rockstar’s head of publishing, informed staff that the reason was productivity and security, as well as some “Tangible Benefits” Personal work.

“Making these changes puts us in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto with the level of quality and polish we know it demands, along with a release plan that matches the scale and scope of the game’s ambitions,” she said.

With GTA 6 due in 2025, it’s clear that Rockstar wants to avoid any hiccups or hiccups as they prepare for what could be the biggest release in entertainment history.

Earlier this month, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick shared an update on the release plan for GTA VI, stating that there is no set timetable and that the company wants nothing less. “perfection”.

