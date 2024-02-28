Game news GTA 6: This rapper will actually be part of the soundtrack of Rockstar’s upcoming blockbuster, it has been revealed.

Here’s another artist working with a North American company for the soundtrack of GTA’s sixth opus.

2023 ended in style with the release of the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, the first official images of the most anticipated game of the decade. Surprisingly, the video, which runs for less than two minutes, created quite a stir on the internet. In the frenzy of this sixth opus of symbolic license, many theories have flourished on social networks to imagine the slightest aspect of this rockstar production. A few months later, even if fan enthusiasm has calmed down a bit, a large portion of fans are still looking for little details regarding this rockstar title that won’t see the light of day until 2025… which isn’t fun. most impatient.

Among the little information that has been revealed, we know that several artists are officially working with Rockstar to have their music appear on the game’s radio stations or elsewhere. These collaborations are not rare, and fit the identity of the game. A few weeks ago, rapper T-Pain announced a deal with a North American company. The latter is a player GTA onlineBut according to him, involvement with Rockstar had to be stopped for the sixth installment. Recently, he was another rapper who revealed that he is indirectly involved in GTA 6!

Rapper Schoolboy Q teams up with Rockstar for GTA 6

A few days ago, Schoolboy Q, whose real name is Quincy Matthew Henley, hinted at his collaboration with Rockstar for GTA 6 on X (formerly known as Twitter).. It was by replying to a fan that he gave this hint which made all the fans think that he will indeed be a part of this long awaited sixth creation.

You should know that this 37-year-old American rapper’s music already appears in GTA 5 and GTA Online. Thus, Rockstar is just renewing a collaboration that has been going on for more than a decade and he seems to maintain a good relationship with his artists.. In short, radio regulars should find sounds they already know in Opus, released in 2013.