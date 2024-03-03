GTA 6: Rockstar took a big decision to stop leaks!

To protect GTA 6 from further leaks, Rockstar asked its employees to return in person to complete development of the title.

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games by gamers around the world. However, the latter has been the subject of numerous leaks on the web. To protect its title, Rockstar asked its employees to return to work in person to complete development of the game.

GTA 6 Hype

After more than ten years of exploring every corner of the map of Grand Theft Auto 5Gamers are waiting for only one thing: The release of GTA 6. Unfortunately, this is not planned for the immediate future. Rockstar Games has no intention of rushing and will indeed release its game in 2025. We grant you, it’s still a long way off!

For the moment, fans will have to be content with the trailer released by the American publisher in early December. In this regard, it must be said that The latter was a hit on the web ! On YouTube, GTA 6 trailer It has accumulated more than 90 million views in 24 hours. The video also stood out for its impressive number of likes: nearly 9 million. Just bright!

Thus, since their release, GTA 6 has been the subject of official images Multiple analysis from media and players. As soon as someone shares information about Rockstar’s video game, social networks become the scene of endless discussions. That’s great!

This was the case when the players became aware of thisA popular song will be added to the playlist of the next game of the series Grand Theft Auto.

Furthermore, in order to protect GTA 6 from new leaks, Rockstar Games has made a big decision.

Rockstar Games makes a big decision to protect its video games

Who says GTA 6, says the leaks ! And it must be admitted that the game fell victim to the harsh laws of the jungle. As a reminder, in September 2022, the game’s source code was released on the web. Furthermore, a few hours before the official release of the first trailer, a leak revealed its contents. So, to tackle this major problem, Rockstar Games Wants to regain control to secure the next opus of the series.

According to an email seen by BloombergThe American publisher therefore asked all its employees Returning to a face-to-face office five days a week. This new rule will be applicable from April. Rockstar Games explains that it made its decision for productivity purposes.

“Making these changes now puts us in a better position Deliver the next Grand Theft Auto with a level of quality and meet the demandas well as a release roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game »said Jane Kolbe, Rockstar’s head of publishing.

When The game is entering its last year of productionThe American giant therefore intends to work hard so as not to experience new problems.

In any case, one thing is for sure, GTA 6 hasn’t stopped people talking about it. No one doubts it Juicy news will continue to pour in Until its publication. We look forward!