GTA 6: Rockstar is considering a postponement till 2026

GTA 6 Will it really be released in 2025 as advertised by Rockstar Games? It turns out that the game’s development is behind schedule, so the studio is considering a postponement until 2026.

In December, the trailer for Rockstar was released GTA 6, announced a 2025 release, without giving further details. According to Kotaku, the group is aiming to release the game in early 2025. But it is off to a very bad start as development is lagging. The situation has been described as one of the factors behind Rockstar’s decision to ask its employees to return to work in the office beginning in April. In particular, executives are concerned about the company’s ability to complete its final phase Grand Theft Auto VI Without letting the game slide until 2026 if everyone continues to telework.

Rockstar hopes to release the game in early 2025, with a spring arrival at best. But given the situation, it will be for the fall of 2025. And Rockstar also has a contingency plan that’s pretty simple: postpone the game’s release to 2026 if development is still delayed.

Surprisingly, the studio has not communicated anything publicly on the subject. Officially, the release window is 2025. Rockstar says nothing else.