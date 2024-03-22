GTA 6: Release Schedule in 11 Months – Trailer Leaker Speaks Again

undecided

Video Game News: GTA

GTA 6: Possible Release in 11 Months – Trailer Leaker Talks Again © Rockstar Games (Edit)

GTA 6 release date for 2025 has been announced

Rockstar Games plans to release GTA 6 for 2025, However, the exact date is not yet known. A reliable leaker now claims to know this date.

Confirmation of leaker’s accuracy

GTA 6 Release Date: Few games generate as much anticipation in the gaming community as GTA 6. After a long period of silence from Rockstar Games, the long-awaited announcement has finally been made in December 2024. This game should be released in Blockbuster 2025. However, despite the studio maintaining strict confidentiality, the GTA 6 trailer was leaked prematurely, and the leaker has already predicted the date. Now, the same leaker has spoken on X (Twitter) and this time, he claims to know the exact release day of the game.

An exciting spring 2025 for fans

Fans should be happy with the announced date, because if Twitter user @Nuro_Citrix is ​​correct, the game will be coming to us in the spring of 2025. The leaker mentioned February 18 of next year in his post.

When does financial year 2025 start?

A fiscal year or fiscal year describes a set period of time for budgeting, planning, and reporting for a business. It extends over 12 months, always starting in April of one year and ending in March of the following year. The 2025 financial year mentioned by Take-Two therefore starts in April 2024 and ends in March 2025.

Fan reactions and speculation

Comments from fans: February 18, 2025 also brings a lot of expectations among the fans. Many people also think that February 14 could be an interesting release date. If Rockstar Games does indeed pick up this slot, fans are already predicting a dark time for Valentine’s Day.