GTA 6 fans spoiled the ending of the game

Grand Theft Auto fans think they have already predicted what will happen in the end GTA VIanyway.

This may come as a surprise since we don’t even know what the story will be, only that it will feature Bonnie and Clyde as the couple Lucia and Jason.

Still, some fans think they already understand what’s going to happen in the game, including the fate of certain characters, and frankly, we can’t fault their logic here.

Reddit user jericho681 posted a humorous message titled “RIP Jason” along with three photos.

Two of them were John Marston and Arthur Morgan, the protagonists of Red Dead Redemption And Red Dead Redemption 2 respectively, and the third Jason of GTA VI trailer

Jericho681 pointed out that all three characters have visible scars on their chins, and given that both Red Dead Redemption characters reached the end of the line in the heartbreaking endings of their games, it is believed that Jason may meet the same fate.

Of course, the message is just a funny gag, but given GTA V Given the option for players to kill Trevor or Michael at the end of the story, it’s entirely possible GTA VI The ending will have the same choice.

Fans certainly thought so, as one said: “It’s a good theory but I’m sure we’ll have to choose which one dies in the end and then just play with one character.”

One simply joked: “Oh hell no. Wait, I have a scar on my chin too. i am tired

Who knows what GTA VI The story has something in store for us, but given Rockstar’s track record of killing off major characters, it’s entirely possible that Lucia and Jason aren’t safe.