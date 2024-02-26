GTA 6 fans are sure to have spotted the song from the next trailer

GTA 6 fans think they have found the song that will be used in the game’s upcoming trailer as they eagerly await it.

Following the highly anticipated release of the GTA 6 trailer in December 2023, the world finally got its first look at the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Since then, fans have analyzed every frame of the minute-and-a-half trailer. Indeed, they hope to find clues or Easter eggs about what awaits us.

However, while many are anticipating the game’s upcoming trailer, GTA 6 fans are now convinced that they have discovered which song will be used, thanks to Spotify.

GTA fans think they’ve got a song for the next trailer

On February 24, fans noticed a detail on Spotify. Actually, a tub cover from the 70s ring my bell Anita Ward’s GTA 6 logo was modified.

Apart from this, the artist’s cover photo has also been changed on the music streaming platform. This is now the game’s artwork.

This has led many to believe that the song may be used in the upcoming GTA 6 trailer. However, as a fan pointed out, the song was also used in GTA San Andreas. Rockstar usually doesn’t make a habit of reusing music already present in their games.

That said, there is a possibility that the song may still be used on in-game radio. Either way, fans agree that a pop song should be used in some way.

GTA fans think that Rockstar might have guessed that the next trailer will be released between June and October 2024. We just have to wait to find out.