GTA 6 fans are sure that a new trailer for the game will be revealed soon following this update from Rockstar.

Ever since the first trailer for GTA 6 was released last December, Rockstar Games has reignited the trend around the game. In just a few hours, the trailer for the long-awaited production has already garnered millions of views. This shows how eager Saga fans are to find Lucia and Jason the protagonists, crazier than ever in Vice City, based on battles against alligators and wild parties on the beaches. While everyone is eagerly waiting to know more about Grand Theft Auto VI, Future players seem to have proof of the upcoming arrival of another teaser!

Another GTA 6 teaser too soon?

Web investigators never get a break, and are constantly looking for new juicy information on upcoming games. GTA 6 makes a perfect subject, as the creation of Rockstar is mysterious, and one of the most popular. A few days ago, fans of the license noticed a vague update on the studio’s official website. In the tab “video” A section of the site “Grand Theft Auto VI Videos” Now displayed at the top of the list. Which leads fans to believe that the next trailer will be available there soon. The most interesting detail is that Arrows are placed at the top right of this sectionWhich means there will be a lot of videos.

“Rockstar added GTA 6 trailer 1 to their video section. Does that mean trailer 2 is near? There are also arrows to the right.” Some-sense-270 – Reddit



A banner that reinforces principles

Future GTA 6 players were already fascinated by theories about tabs “video” But with a little more searching of the official Rockstar website, they made another discovery. The games section has also been updated, and now we see GTA 6 in the middle of the page. Product has a central position, and was expressly published by the company. According to fans, this confirms that new information about this upcoming game is indeed coming.

Of course, it’s also possible that these updates are just coincidences, but Trailer 2 has already fueled a ton of speculation. Singer Anita Ward also appeared to hint at her involvement in the game when the VI logo appeared on her Spotify, which she said was added by mistake. Meanwhile, fans are sure that a new trailer will arrive after the studio’s call to investors next May. Nothing is certain right now and you will have to be patient before finding out more about GTA 6!