Grisi Ortega Slams Italo Villaseca in US: Shows Black Eye, Claims Beating Lost Her 7-Month Child | Megali TV La Firm | shows

Greasy Ortega He again asked for help Megali MadinaThis time to divorce Italo Villaseca. And Colombia decided to report it to the United States for domestic violence.

According to her testimony, he beat her as she lived in Linz and her children were always witness to this abuse.

In that sense, she said he killed her in front of her children in January of this year. “I asked him to stay with my children, he didn’t want to, and I locked the door so he wouldn’t go out. He kneed me twice on the face and punched me twice on the face calling me ‘son of a bitch…’.”, declared Greasy Ortega.

Tromsø – Greece denounces Italo in the US: he shows a black eye and claims he lost his 7-month-old child to the beating

Gracie Ortega lost her child to Italo’s beating

Furthermore, no sister Milena Zarate She confirmed that she lost her unborn child in November last year.

“I was 7 months old when I lost my baby. He didn’t want my daughter because she was going to be a girl, he wanted us to give her up for adoption. He came from the street, lost some money, and She threw a shoe at me and it landed on my stomach and that’s where I go to the doctor because my stomach was hurting so much and my daughter’s heart rate was slowing down. They gave me three days to know whether I would survive or not but it was not possible and they took my daughter out.”, she said through tears.

