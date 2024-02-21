Griezmann will “do everything to take part” in the Olympic Games.

Zapping the national football At 93, the film

The best decisive passer in Blues history led by the second highest scorer in French history? This summer, France will really be scrutinized because of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. And if the infrastructures still don’t seem ready for the event, which starts on July 26 and ends on August 11, Thierry Henry is already thinking about the choice he will make to get the gold medal. Antoine Griezmann intends to participate in the Olympics, who will “do everything to participate” as he said in a column in Le Monde.

“I will discuss with the management at the right time to know if they will let me go” continued the top scorer in Atletico Madrid’s history, who was kicked off by his coach Diego Simeone in the eighth first leg on Tuesday evening. Champions League final on the pitch of Inter Milan.

“Dream” for Griezmann

If clubs are not obliged to release their players because the Olympian tournament is not part of the official FIFA calendar, the Blues will certainly be forced to let their leaders develop under Thierry Henry for a few weeks. “It’s something extraordinary,” continued the attacker, who would be one of three veterans on this French Olympic team if selected. “Dream” for Antoine Griezmann “We will be in front of the television, behind the French athletes, cheering them on. The Olympics is always a moment that I love, that I love to spend with my children. Mia (his eldest daughter) was a fan of gymnasts. It will still be beautiful to watch.”

And in 2018 the number 7 of the Blues and world champions could experience one hell of a season. While his team is on course to win the Champions League, the Macon native could continue with the Olympic Games after Euro 2024 (June 14-July 14). “I know my body, we have very high level physiotherapists, so no problem.” So the message came.