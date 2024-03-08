Great news for fans, thanks Rockstar!

The significant wait around GTA 6 may be shorter than expected. Potentially good news comes to us more or less straight from Rockstar!

The legendary studio already working on the legendary GTA 6 has recently published a new job offer. This gives us a not-too-distant release for the blockbuster awaited by millions of players. We go through the offer to see what it’s all about.

GTA 6 release closer than ever?

To say the wait for GTA 6 has been huge is an understatement. As we write these lines, the first trailer (visible below) showcasing the very impressive game engine in action is nearing 180 million views. The next episode of Rockstar Games’ cult franchise is already off to a flying start. The only downside: an exit that we consider too far. Several sources agreed on the deployment on the PS5 and Xbox series

And for once, this doesn’t come from a major leak! The studio has actually shared a job offer for a position at its premises in Lincoln, United Kingdom. Rockstar Games is therefore looking for ” Talented translation testers, passionate about languages ​​and game translation ” More specifically, the offer focuses on translation into Russian. This is a fixed-term contract lasting 12 months. The translator’s mission will be ” Conducting QA translations to ensure the quality of the final product is as high as possible ” Since GTA 6 is the only project sufficiently advanced on Rockstar, this offer makes sense.

The highly anticipated game seems to be almost over

In game development, the translation part is usually one of the last steps before release. Rockstar is looking for translators for a period of one year so this is a very good sign in that sense. The studio is unlikely to release these fixed-term employees if the work is not completed. This would include hiring another person to continue testing the previous incumbent’s translation work.

Hence it seems that the highly anticipated GTA 6 will arrive on our consoles during the first or second quarter of 2025. However, it would be better to wait for an official confirmation from Rockstar to be sure. Unfortunately, PC players will have to be left behind. Life in the world of organized crime is sometimes unfair.