Government limits impact to businesses, relief to employers – Liberation

From now on, employees on sick leave for non-professional reasons will continue to receive paid leave, under a European directive that France has never implemented. But the government limits them to four weeks per year, the deferral period is limited to fifteen months and there is very limited retroactivity.

“Our work together with the government has paid off,” Patrick Martin from Meddef on X breathes. “An Absurdity (Finally) Corrected”, On the same social network amuses François Asselin (CPME). So why are the presidents of the two main French employers’ associations rejoicing like this? It was the government that pleased them, apparently finding a way to limit – if not overturn – the effects of last September’s stunning reversal of jurisprudence by the Court of Cassation on paid leave during sick leave periods. This is the result of an amendment introduced this Friday within a draft law to harmonize European Union legislation. Before continuing reading, remember the essential information: From now on, if you are arrested for an illness of non-occupational origin, you will continue to receive paid leave. If the government’s amendment is adopted as is, you will get a maximum of four weeks a year, one week less than under French law.

