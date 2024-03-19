Google Drive goes to the dark side: The feature everyone’s been waiting for is finally here

For people who spend a lot of time on Google Drive, this new feature could prove to be a real game changer.

Google Drive relieves your eyes

In recent years, dark mode has installed itself on numerous smartphone apps and many websites, generating a certain enthusiasm among users who no longer blind themselves by looking at their phones early in the morning. Not only does it make reading easier on the eyes, but some claim it reduces power consumption on AMOLED displays. However, Google, a big name in tech, was not at the forefront of adopting this trend. Until now, most workspace applications didn’t offer this functionality on their web versions, but things are finally starting to change, starting with Google Drive..

Google’s design principles, Material Design, imposed dark mode on most Android apps, but with so many apps to manage, some details were often overlooked. This is probably why only a few services like YouTube and Search support dark mode on the web, while most workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, etc. do. is late. Some exceptions to the suite are Google Chat and Gmail, but even on the latter application, email content is displayed on a white background.

Dark mode to manage your files

As you may have understood, Google is now rolling out a dark mode for one of its favorite cloud storage services, Drive, to reduce eye strain while you browse your cloud storage on the web, and take a few minutes to organize all your auto-saved workspace documents.. According to 9to5Google , the change is rolling out and you should see a pop-up on the site alerting you to the change. however, If the pop-up doesn’t appear, or you accidentally closed it, the toggle button is Settings → General → Appearance.. The Drive search bar uses a dark shade of gray for the background and sidebar, with a slightly lighter shade for the search bar itself.

It’s important to note that this dark mode doesn’t change much outside of the file management view. As soon as you switch to a workspace utility like Sheets or Slides to edit a document, you’ll be dazzled by Glow mode on the web again.. Although the rollout has already started, only a few users are currently seeing it. We hope that it will reach a wider audience soon, and that this change will serve as a model for the web interface of other workspace applications, which will allow us to get rid of weird browser extensions and Android emulators so that the mode is dark.