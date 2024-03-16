Google Chrome: Real-time protection against malicious sites
Google Chrome
Google Chrome, the most popular cross-platform browser on the web. Open as many tabs as you want, sign in to your Google Account to sync your history, bookmarks and passwords.
Version:
122.0.6261.129
Release Date:
03/14/2024
Author:
Google
Categories:
Internet
Operating System:
Android, Linux, Windows 10/11, Windows Portable – 10/11, iOS iPhone / iPad, macOS
In a blog post dated March 14, 2024, Google offers a simple observation: “Cybersecurity attacks are constantly evolving and the difference between detecting a threat or not is sometimes mere minutes.” To add a layer of security to Chrome, the American firm has chosen to offer more complete security on PC and iOS (on Android at the end of the month).
In detail, the firm is rolling out an update to the Safe Browsing tool that aims to better protect users against malicious sites that engage in phishing. Google also explains that it has changed the way it identifies these platforms.
Instead of consultingA list stored on your device to check if a site or file has been found to be potentially dangerous”, updated every 30 to 60 minutes, Chrome will now check sites in real-time by queryingserver side” Google database of known malicious sites.
Thanks to this new method, which is based on a more regularly updated list of malicious sites, Google expects to block 25% more phishing attempts. This solution would be more efficient considering the fact that “On average, a malicious site exists for less than 10 minutes“
Incidentally, the tech giant reminds that it is also possible to choose enhanced security for your browser, “which uses AI to block attacks, provides in-depth file scans and provides additional protection against malicious Chrome extensions“
Finally, Google highlighted that Chrome’s password checkup feature now flags weak and reusable passwords. Previously, users were only alerted when one of them was compromised.