Google Chrome: Real-time protection against malicious sites

In a blog post dated March 14, 2024, Google offers a simple observation: “Cybersecurity attacks are constantly evolving and the difference between detecting a threat or not is sometimes mere minutes.” To add a layer of security to Chrome, the American firm has chosen to offer more complete security on PC and iOS (on Android at the end of the month).

In detail, the firm is rolling out an update to the Safe Browsing tool that aims to better protect users against malicious sites that engage in phishing. Google also explains that it has changed the way it identifies these platforms.

Instead of consultingA list stored on your device to check if a site or file has been found to be potentially dangerous”, updated every 30 to 60 minutes, Chrome will now check sites in real-time by queryingserver side” Google database of known malicious sites.