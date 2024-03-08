Good news for players waiting for a PC port!

A PS4 masterpiece, The Last of Us Part II was recently remastered on the PS5. But what about porting it to PC? According to a commonly known leaker, it should be released very soon. Players are already rubbing their hands together.

The Last of Us Part 2 Released exclusively on PS4 in 2020. Following the first part, it develops a gripping and dramatic plot that will not leave anyone indifferent. Earlier in the year, Naughty Dog began remastering the game for the PS5. In particular, there are more polished graphics and exclusive content.

Now we wonder when the publisher will launch the PC version of its flagship game. In the absence of official communication, we must turn to a well-connected leaker. With a good track record in terms of releases (announcement of its PC port Ghost of Tsushima turned out to be true), Silkknight just dropped a little bombshell on Social Network X (formerly Twitter).

Our latest: PC port coming soon? It becomes clear

The tipster claims that the long-awaited port of the game should be released soon. The leaker, however, is careful not to reveal an exact launch window, only confirming that a release is imminent. So it will be necessary to closely monitor the upcoming announcements of the publisher. As a reminder, the game’s second opus will serve as the backdrop for the second season of the series The Last of Us Which will not come before 2025.

I don’t have an exact time for this, but among other ports, The Last of Us Part 2 is pretty close. — Silkknight (@silkknight) March 5, 2024

Logically, the port of TLOU 2 on PC should start before the second act airs. It will thus feed the promotional campaign for the series. compare, The Last of Us The first title was only entitled to its PC port on March 28, 2023, i.e. 10 years after the original version was released on PS4.

The launch was uneventful, however, with many players reporting errors, slowdowns, and crashes. The publisher had to release a lot of fixes to help players. NVIDIA also released an emergency driver to repair crashes reported by the community at large.

Hopefully the PC version of the second opus will be better optimized at launch. Its introduction should in any case allow Naughty Dog to attract new players to the franchise’s post-apocalyptic universe.