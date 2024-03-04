Good news for fans of Rockstar Games

After literally breaking the internet in early December by revealing the first trailer for GTA 6 , Rockstar Games is getting wiser. We definitely know that the game is slated to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025, but we’ve been without news of this highly anticipated new title since then.

The final stage of development

The studio finally decided to break its silence last night through its vice president Jennifer Kolbe. The manager sent an e-mail to several American media editorial offices informing their teams to return to the office five days a week.

So teleworking is sidelined. And while this is probably bad news for some employees, it’s for a good reason. The idea is to reach the level of productivity required during the final stages of GTA 6’s development, speculates Jennifer Kolbe. She emphasizes:

By making these changes now, we’re in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto with the level of quality and polish we know it demands, as well as a release roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game.

However, be careful not to get too excited. This does not mean that the game is ready for release, like our colleagues Geek Journal. But Rockstar Games seems to be on schedule for the moment, and is determined to stick to its schedule. The studio is also transparent about its operations and development progress, which should reassure GTA fans.

“We seek perfection”

As a reminder, in early February, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, made very reassuring comments to investors. It was stated thus: “We seek perfection, and when we think we’ve maximized creativity, it’s time to come out.”.

Regarding the excitement surrounding the title, the CEO was delighted:

Our feeling is that the expectation is very high – very, very high. On the other hand, you know, 195 million units sold to date (that’s talking about GTA V editor’s note), it’s not something to ignore. We are a long way from predicting how the stock will perform, but it is clear that expectations are very high.

It remains to fulfill these expectations and not disappoint the hopes of the fans of the franchise.