Good news about the Yuzu affair

The Nintendo Switch emulator ended up having an unexpected result. The best Nintendo DS emulators become free on Android.

Nintendo’s attack on Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu continues to have repercussions. While emulation enthusiasts are trying to revive the project thanks to the latest open source versions, and the Nintendo 3DS emulator may well disappear if nothing is done, it is a completely different project that is being talked about now.

Fear of Nintendo’s wrath against emulation rears its ugly head, especially when it comes to professional emulators. That means software or applications sold on the App Store or supported by programs like Patreon. This was the case with Yuzu, and was undoubtedly one of the reasons for the Japanese giant’s attack.

Hard emulators go free

This time it is the drastic emulator that is making headlines. This is a very popular Nintendo DS emulator on Android. It is fully functional and usable on smartphones, tablets as well as Android TV devices like Nvidia Shield. Until now, the emulator was paid for 5.99 euros. Now, its developer offers it completely free on Google Play Store.

Drastic DS Emulator

Be careful, however, the developer has already warned: the application will soon be completely and simply removed from the Google Play Store. The developer also plans to make its emulator open source, so the project can continue freely.

On the Nintendo Switch side, Yuzu’s successor has already been born from the ashes of the emulator. The project is cleverly called Suyu and uses the source code of a defunct emulator.