Good deal – Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB MSI “5 Stars” graphics card at €769.89 (-12%)
The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is positioned as the preferred solution for gaming in 1440p at high bandwidth and to take advantage of the latest technological innovations from Nvidia. Launched at €899, this model aims to appeal to gamers looking to take advantage of raytracing.
The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti represents a luxury solution for gaming in 1440p at very high frame rates, whether in games with classic rendering or using many effects generated in raytracing. Its starting price of €899 also makes it a more accessible solution than the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 for gamers equipped with 4K monitors, a definition in which it holds its own very well and where DLSS 3 could prove to be a saving grace. Grace
Strong points
- Performance at 1440p.
- Decent performance in 4K.
- DLSS 3.
- Raytracing operations.
- Nvidia Software Ecosystem.
weak points
- Power connector in the middle of the card for models using the 12HWPR format.
NB: The reported price reduction is calculated by comparing the lowest price of the day with the average of the lowest prices practiced by all traders in the last month for products whose VAT policy is not clear (hence the so-called “grey” shops, especially of imports from China). case).
Alternatively
Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super isn’t going to revolutionize the mid/high-end segment. This model only improves on the lower video memory capacity of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (12 GB) assuring gamers who venture into 4K on this model. However the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is a card with excellent performance at 1440p, and can even tickle 4K by taking advantage of DLSS3.5.