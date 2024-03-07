Gonorrhea, syphilis, chlamydia… Europe sees “shocking” rise in STIs

The number of STIs in the European Union will increase significantly in 2022, according to the European Center for Disease Control, which calls for more prevention.

Europe has seen a “worrying” wave of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warned this Thursday, March 7, calling for increased prevention work.

In 2022, gonorrhea cases jumped by 48%, with 70,881 cases in the European Union, followed by a 34% increase in syphilis cases (35,391 cases) and a 16% increase in chlamydia cases (216,508 cases). agency

“This increase is as surprising as it is alarming,” Andrea Ammon, ECDC’s director, said at a press conference.

“The tip of the iceberg”

“These numbers, while important, probably represent only the tip of the iceberg, as the data” may be underestimated, she said, adding that this is due to differences in screening practices but also to access to sexual health services in the 27 countries. agency

The results show that “there is an urgent need to increase awareness of the transmission of STIs and to improve prevention, access to screening and effective treatment to meet this public health challenge”, the ECDC underlined in a press release.

“We must prioritize sexuality education, expand access to testing and treatment services, and combat the stigma associated with STIs,” Andrea Ammon said in the statement. Additionally, consistent use of condoms during sexual intercourse as well as “open communication” about STIs should be encouraged as they help reduce the transmission of infection.