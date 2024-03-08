Gonorrhea, syphilis, chlamydia… “alarming” rise in sexually transmitted infections in Europe

A “worrying” wave of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) has spread across Europe, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control warned on Thursday. ECDC calls for increased prevention work. In 2022, gonorrhea cases increased by 48%, with 70,881 cases in the European Union, syphilis cases by 34% (35,391 cases) and chlamydia cases by 16% (216,508 cases), according to the agency’s annual report.

“This increase is as surprising as it is alarming,” Andrea Ammon, ECDC’s director, said at a press conference. “These numbers, although important, probably represent only the tip of the iceberg, as the data” may be underestimated, she said, adding that this is due to differences in screening practices but also to access to sexual health services in the 27 countries. agency

The results show that “there is an urgent need to increase awareness of the transmission of STIs and to improve prevention, access to screening and effective treatment to meet this public health challenge”, the ECDC underlined in a press release.