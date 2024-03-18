Gold confirmed its status as a safe haven for the French

Some people use savings accounts or life insurance to save money On the one hand, others invest in an increasingly popular asset: gold. Investing in this precious metal not only protects your funds, but also ensures attractive income due to its ever-increasing value.

According to agencies specializing in buying and selling gold interviewed by Le Figaro, there has been an extraordinary surge in the number of French people investing in gold. An observation confirmed in the same newspaper by the director of the agency Godot and Son, AEnsuring that the number of customers received daily has increased significantly compared to the last decade. “When I started in the 2010s, we averaged six transactions a day. Today, we do 40 to 50 per day! » He told Le Figaro.

Interviewed by the same source at Antony Orn Cash Agency, the observation is similar: more and more citizens are showing up to sell their gold jewellery. These are often family jewels that heirs sell to start projects or cover their daily expenses. According to Jessica Hamuten, the agency’s manager, many clients say they complete this sale to complete it.

Fast and hassle-free shopping

According to the same manager, some customers want to use this precious metal to increase savings. Many of them go to buy gold at the branch level to keep their money safe instead of depositing it in the bank. Jessica Hamuten also highlights the youth’s enthusiasm for gold, which they see as a reliable investment.

On the other hand, Jessica Hamuten wants to warn against scams, which are very widespread in this area. She explains that many people claim to sell gold online “Fraud by selling gold that doesn’t exist.” To avoid falling into their trap, it is recommended to deal in person or buy from reputed agencies instead of online payment.

The manager also condemns scam attempts by customers trying to resell their stolen or steel jewellery. It is occasionally recalled that an appraisal is conducted at the agency level before repurchase, to verify the authenticity of the gold and especially to assess the value of the jewel determined on the basis of its weight.